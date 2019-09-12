The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department will again offer its guitar and ukulele classes for beginners later this month, providing area residents and youth with the opportunity to learn a new talent.
The classes, which have resulted in a good following thus far, are $25 and include six sessions.
Led by Randall Ferguson, a 38-year music instructor in south-central Minnesota, the classes are focused on beginners or those who have taken time away for the instrument.
The Monday night class, held at the Faribault Community Center, runs from Sept. 23, 30, Oct. 7, 21, 28 and Nov. 4. The class will skip Oct. 14, Columbus Day.
If you’re interested in the class, but don’t have a ukulele, the Buckham Memorial Library can help. The Library has a number of ukuleles to check out, free of charge. Patrons with a library card may check out a ukulele for three weeks, just like a library book. The ukulele kit comes with a ukulele, bag, digital clip-on tuner and instructional booklet.
For more information, or to register, visit the Parks and Recreation registration page at cityoffaribault.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx. You can also register in person the Community Center or by calling 507-334-2064.