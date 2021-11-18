It wasn't long after the 12 documents sealed inside an oxidized copper box and plucked from a cavity chiseled out of a 1,200-pound piece of limestone that the experts arrived.
The documents, taken from a time capsule placed inside the Johnston Hall cornerstone during a June 1888 dedication ceremony, aren't just historical, they were potentially valuable to the county's historical society, and to Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour and Shattuck-St. Mary's School. The cathedral, because like Johnston Hall — part of Seabury Divinity School — was founded by Bishop Henry B. Whipple. Whipple is also connected to SSM. The state's first Episcopal bishop, Whipple took over the school that later became Shattuck, and in 1866 founded St. Mary's Hall, a school for girls.
As Johnston Hall was being demolished — picked apart almost piece by piece, after engineers determined its distinctive tower was in danger of collapsing and falling onto Allina Health's District One Hospital — there were rumors of a time capsule. But its existence was uncertain; what it might contain a mystery.
The time capsule, discovered late last month, contained 12 precious artifacts not seen in more than 133 years. Some painted a picture of the long ago dedication ceremony, others showed the connection with nearby Episcopal schools Shattuck and St. Mary's, as well as the newly formed diocese.
Representative from both organizations — Fr. Jim Zotalis from the cathedral and SSM's Head of School Matt Cavellier — along with Rice County Historical Society Executive Director Sue Garwood and its archivist David Nichols met with Allina Health's Natalie Ginter and Josh Klecker last week, which gave the group time to review the documents, booklets and newspapers and to discuss their fate.
The artifacts, said Ginter, were distributed between the Historical Society and the Cathedral, though high-quality digital copies from the Historical Society of some will ensure the Cathedral gets copies if they desire.
While SSM has no ability to properly store the documents, according to Cavellier, so Garwood has promised that the Historical Society will make copies and provide those to the school for their records. The Historical Society has also agreed to provide copies to the Northfield/Rice County Digital Library, an online collection of local documents and artifacts that makes the documents easily accessible to anyone with a device.
Garwood, too, asked that any of the time capsule documents displayed at the Cathedral be facsimiles, ensuring the originals aren't out in the light where they'll be broken down more quickly.
The biggest item, literally and figuratively, is the cornerstone, which will go to the Cathedral. The church already has the Seabury Hall cornerstone, which was also on the Seabury Seminary, and wished to keep them together, said Ginter.
Memorial
With all the documents spoken for, Allina and Ginter are turning their attention to a memorial marking the existence of Johnston Hall.
A task force made up of Klecker, Ginter, Garwood, Faribault Councilor Sara Caron, former hospital employees Joan Miller and Lyn Rein, and Faribaultian Ann Vohs, is still working on a plan for the proposed memorial.
No location has been set, said Ginter, who added that it could in inside or outside the hospital building. There has been some discussion about using artwork to memorialize the massive hall, and possibly using some of the artifacts from the now-leveled building.
The group is expected to agree on two or three ideas, which, according to Ginter, will be vetted by the hospital's senior leadership.