Allina Health has renamed its orthopedic specialty care to Allina Health Orthopedics. Formerly known as Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists, a press release states this change reflects Allina's commitment to providing an integrated care experience for patients and helps them easily navigate the care they need across the Allina Health system. Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists was acquired by Allina Health in 2010.
“Orthopedic patients often receive various types of care across the Allina Health organization – from Primary Care to Urgent Care, Courage Kenny Rehabilitation and Penny George Institute for Healing, which is what makes care integration so important,” said Dr. Aimee Klapach, orthopedic surgeon and medical director, Allina Health Orthopedics. “We recognize that patients needing orthopedic care enter our health system in a variety of ways, and we want to make it easier for them to navigate. Rebranding to Allina Health Orthopedics means patients will continue to benefit from access to a wide range of highly skilled orthopedic generalists and subspecialists in convenient locations across the metro and virtually — all clearly within the Allina Health system and brand.”
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists have been part of Allina Health since 2010, so patients are expected to see no change to care teams, locations or operating procedures. They will see updated signage in clinics and buildings, a new name on their billing statements and other communication from Allina Health Orthopedics. They will also reportedly continue to benefit from the Allina Health account, which gives patients 24/7 access to their health records, test results and care team.
The rebrand will include an advertising campaign, beginning this week, using traditional media like TV, radio and billboards along with digital advertising.
Learn more about Allina Health Orthopedics at allinahealth.org/ortho.