The female leaders of five local nonprofits met on a pleasant summer afternoon for lunch in the park — with a side of serious conversation about the challenges of operating during COVID-19.
Paradise Center Executive Director Heidi Nelson helped organize the lunch, and the weather certainly couldn’t have been nicer for an outside picnic. It’s not the first time the nonprofit leaders have had a lunch meeting, but it came at a crucial time for local nonprofits. Since COVID-19 hit, lawmakers have poured hundreds of billions into business assistance programs. Nonprofits have received significantly less attention from policymakers — but especially in Minnesota, the nonprofit sector is nothing to be sniffed at.
Across Minnesota, nearly 15% of the state’s workforce is employed in one of the more than 30,000 nonprofits spread across the state. Many of those nonprofits have faced challenges similar to those faced by small businesses, with declining revenue and stubborn costs.
Locally, nonprofits like the Paradise Center for the Arts and Rice County Historical Society were forced to close their doors back in March. Though they’re now able to have some visitors, both occupancy restrictions and public fear about COVID have taken a toll.
While it devoted its first $500,000 of CARES Act funds to small business assistance, Faribault’s City Council has always been keenly interested in helping nonprofits weather the storm. At its Aug. 25 meeting, councilors backed a plan to invest $400,000 in nonprofit assistance.
Nonprofit assistance will be allocated via a formula based on four variables. Most heavily weighed would be the loss of gross revenue, followed by the number of persons directly served, then total employees and “organizational COVID response.”
Total assistance would be capped out at a maximum of $20,000. Noting that few local nonprofits have 20 or more employees, Councilor Tom Spooner amended the ordinance to reduce the number of employees needed to qualify for maximum benefits.
Applications opened on Friday, but Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said that few nonprofits have reached out to the city about it yet. She said that it’s likely many don’t even know assistance is available.
Kuennen said that from booster clubs to HOPE Center, the Faribault area is littered with dozens of impactful nonprofits. However, she said that not all have been affected by COVID the same way, and some may not be eligible for much assistance.
“Maybe they know about it, but they don’t qualify,” she noted. “In order to qualify, they would have to have taken a financial hit due to COVID-19, and many organizations might not have experienced that kind of loss.”
Applications for city assistance will remain open for nonprofits until Sept. 11. If there’s still a significant amount of assistance available after that date, Kuennen said the City Council could choose to allocate it to cover other needs.
Locally, nonprofit organizations like Buckham West play an invaluable role in improving quality of life, doing everything from providing basic support to those in need, to preserving local history and culture, to expanding recreational opportunities.
Buckham West, Faribault’s recently completed Senior Center, is among those that have been challenged by the pandemic. Executive Director Mona Kaiser said that while there may not be many people in the building anymore, there’s plenty to do.
“We have the everyday stuff, from insurance bills to pay, to staffing issues, to fundraisers we need to rethink or redo,” she said. “Most of all, we need to get plans in place for if we bring people back into the building.”
Also present at the meeting was Rice County Historical Society Director Sue Garwood. Though she’s been with the Historical Society for close to two decades, Garwood said that the pandemic has pushed her and the Historical Society’s Board of Directors out of their comfort zone.
“Every decision we make has to be re-evaluated and weighed,” she said. “I still have to re-read our constitution.”
In a typical year, the Historical Society would be gearing up for its annual meeting in October. Since an in-person gathering isn’t feasible this year, the meeting will take place online and via mail instead, in keeping with the Historical Society’s constitution and bylaws.
In order to continue sharing Rice County’s history with its residents, the Historical Society has had to get creative. Sometimes that’s worked out well, leading to outside the box thinking and long overdue innovations.
Garwood said that the Aug. 22 Cruising Rice County History event turned out to be a particularly good time. At the event, participants were able to stay socially distanced and in the comfort of their own car while learning about under-appreciated historical gems throughout Rice County. Facebook Live and other social media platforms have also been utilized with significant success by local nonprofits, enabling them to spread their events to a wide audience. Still, Garwood acknowledged it’s been a challenge to make the “new normal” work.
“We have lots of good ideas, but only limited resources,” she said. “It feels like we’re catching up.”