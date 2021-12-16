Lifestyle Communities is a locally owned and operated, Twin Cities based real estate company with an acute focus and wealth of experience in the active adult living cooperative housing category. Lifestyle Communities also brings experience in multifamily living, senior living and master planning. The company focuses on a singular goal for each project touched – to create a place that builds community and feels like home. While only 10% of clients notice this attention to detail, 100% of them feel it. Lifestyle Communities has also perfected the nuances of making projects financially viable and attainable for clients.
As President of Lifestyle Communities, Dena brings her 23 years of experience in cooperative housing and her deep connections to both the people side and business side of development, construction, marketing, sales and management of the active adult and senior living continuum.“It is thrilling to lead a company hyper focused on truly understanding what active adults want when it comes to how and where they choose to live,” Dena says. “This sector of the population is clearly articulating their hopes and needs and I’m so honored to be a part of an organization that really listens and delivers.”
Dena’s career in the private sector started in the late 1990’s. From there her hard work and determination made her a recognized leader at one of the country’s largest not-for profit senior housing providers. During this time Dena honed her strengths which include creating dynamic, unique communities, defining market opportunities, positioning product, marketing it to the consumer and forging relationships with peers and consumers along the way.
Dena is recognized in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s 2016 “40 Under 40”. She is a fellow of the prestigious Larry Minnix Leadership Academy- Leading Age, holds a MN Real Estate License and MN License as an Assisted Living Director. Dena received her B.A. from the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University and received her Master’s Certificate in Organizational Leadership from St. Catherine University.
About Lifestyle Communities Founded in 2008, the leadership at Lifestyle Communities has financed and developed over $2.2 Billion in multifamily housing including, cooperatives, assisted living, memory care, rental townhomes and apartments throughout the Midwest. From concept to completion Lifestyle Communities takes a hands-on approach to all parts of the development process as collaborators, innovators, financiers and facilitators who create exceptional, livable spaces. The experts at Lifestyle Communities put themselves in the shoes of residents and place experiential outcomes at the top of mind when establishing development objectives. Lifestyle Communities has upended the typical approach to multifamily living by redefining what it means to come home.