Twelve years of dedication paid off for Faribault Rotary Club's gambling manager, Brenda DeMars.
The 2020-21 club president received the club's Rotarian of the Year award this past week.
DeMars has been representative of the club's Four-Way Test since her joining in September 2010. Throughout the years, DeMars has worn many hats in the club.
During the pandemic, she served as the club's president, often holding events over video calls. Under her presidency, a total of 17 new members committed to join the Faribault Rotary Club.
"It was humbling. There’s many that are deserving of it and do a lot for the club," DeMars said. "Rotary has changed me and become a big part of me. I love seeing what more we’re able to do now."
The Faribault Rotary Club honors what is referred to as the Four-Way Test of what rotarians think, say, or do in representation of the club. First, is it the truth? Second, is it fair to all concerned? Third, will it build goodwill and better friendships? Fourth, will it be beneficial to all concerned?
DeMars' impact on the Faribault Rotary Club extends well beyond her official position. Under DeMars' guidance, the club accomplished numerous projects and changes. DeMars tackled the club's dues structure, allowing newer members to afford the club's membership.
Credited to DeMars is the first international project since 2014, which raised in excess of $75,000 for a water purification, garden, and entrepreneurial project for children in Cambodia.
DeMars currently dedicates her time to a club effort she dug into: pull-tabs. It was DeMars who spent hours, both day and night, taking tests and fulfilling state requirements to receive approval from the city gambling committee in order to operate pull-tab gambling at Boxer's Bar and Grill.
"Should Brenda choose to not be gambling manager I can think of no one who would do what she is doing," said club member Richard Huston. "Because of her willingness to place service above self we have been able to give the youth of our community tens of thousand of dollars and a giving committee has been created to evaluate the many requests we receive."
In addition to being the club's gambling manager, she is also co-chair for the Rose Sale, a fundraiser which donates proceeds to youth programs and STRIVE scholarships. She is one of the top sellers of roses.
"If anyone’s looking to join a great group, Rotary is it. It’s really rewarding for yourself and very giving to the community," DeMars said.
