The city of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency effective Wednesday, Nov. 27. The declaration means parking on city streets is not allowed from 1 to 8 a.m. or until streets are plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later.
Faribault declares snow emergency
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
