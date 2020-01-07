Expects delays in southbound Interstate-35 north of Faribault after a vehicle spun out shortly after noon between Exit 59: Hwy. 21; Lyndale Avenue and Exit 66: Millersburg Boulevard (3 miles north of Faribault).
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting roads in southern Minnesota as partially covered and fully covered with snow. The roads are becoming more difficult to maneuver as snow piles up in the area.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area Tuesday, noting "a quick inch of snow is possible through early afternoon. This will create localized slippery roads that are not treated." Snow is not likely the remainder of the week.
MnDOT and local city and county snowplow operators will continue working and motorists should remember to:
• Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
• Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
• Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
• Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
• Turn off the cruise control.
• Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
• Don’t drive distracted.
Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at www.511mn.org. For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.