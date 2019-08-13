At 423 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Ellendale, or 11 miles southwest of Owatonna, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near Ellendale around 440 PM CDT.