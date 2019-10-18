It’s an honorable achievement to have one family member inducted into a hall of fame, let alone three.
That was the honor of the Slinger family Friday at the 13th Annual Faribault Sports Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction.
The daughter of Ron and Elsie Slinger, Laura Slinger Mediger joined her sisters Mary (inducted 2016) and Betty (2014) as members of the Faribault Sports Hall of Fame as a celebration of her athletic accomplishments at Bethlehem Academy and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Mary, who is currently a pharmacist at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 2006 and Concordia University, St. Paul in 2010. She is a three-time NCAA Champion and Concordia’s career record holder in digs (2,349). Betty, who was named Minnesota Ms. Volleyball and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2003, graduated with a Ph.D. in Biology at Boston College in 2016. She is a researcher at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
For Mediger, this comes as bit of a relief after watching the successes of her sisters.
“It’s a huge honor. It’s something i saw my sisters go through. Doing it myself kind of takes the weight of expectations off my shoulders,” said Mediger. “My sisters were both huge role models growing up for me. They were great at school and sports. After watching them put in the time and effort to be successful, I wanted to try and emulate them, so this feels really great.”
Mediger graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 2008. She placed on the All-Conference and All-State team for three years and helped guide the Cardinals to state titles in 2006 and 2008 as well as runner-up in 2007. She still holds the shot put record in track and field at BA.
“It’s a huge accomplishment. Laura is so deserving,” her sister Mary said. “She was a huge part of the program, especially for volleyball but also for track and field. I’m really proud of her and it was so exciting to celebrate her.”
After high school, Mediger attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to continue her volleyball career. Continuing to stand out, Mediger earned All-American second team as well as winning the Best Newcomer Award.
Mediger was excited to take a trip down memory lane Friday.
“Every once in a while leading up to the banquet, I started to think about this the memories and they’d flood back. The teammates, the coaches. It’s been a lot of fun.”
It’s been a busy year for Mediger, who recently got married. She now works in Chaska at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics as a development scientist. She and her husband have a 1-year old daughter.
The head coach of the the Slinger girls at Bethlehem Academy, Franz Boelter, had the honor of being inducted Friday as well. Boelter received many accolades for his coaching achievements. In 2008, Franz was nominated to the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association (MNVBCA) Hall of Fame, has received several Minnesota Coach of the Year awards, and has earned a spot on the Win Club 500.