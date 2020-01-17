A winter storm warning has been issued from noon Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday for this central and eastern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin.
National Weather Services expect heavy snow to develop across west central and southwest Minnesota after 8 a.m. Friday. The heavy snow will then spread into central and eastern Minnesota during the late morning and early afternoon, and continue through Friday evening. Most of the snow will fall late Friday morning into Friday evening.
Totals of 5 to 9 inches of snow are expected across much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Snow will taper off later Friday night, but very strong northwest winds gusting to 40 and 50 mph will develop on Saturday, especially in western Minnesota.
Blowing snow will be widespread with near zero visibility in open country, with the worst conditions from west central into south central Minnesota. In addition, falling temperatures will lead to icy roads and very cold temperatures, especially on Saturday. This storm will impact travel. Expect snow-covered roads followed by strong winds, blowing snow and falling temperatures.
Winds this afternoon will be from 20 to 30 mph, but increase on Saturday, when northwest winds will gust as high as 35 mph, with significant blowing and drifting snow in open areas.
Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday afternoon commute.
Saturday through Thursday: Snow will come an end over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Saturday morning. Strong northwest winds will spread east causing considerable blowing and drifting snow and hazardous travel. Dangerously cold wind chills of 20 to 30 degrees below zero are expected over much of the area during the overnight and early morning periods Saturday night and Sunday night.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Get the latest road conditions by calling 511 or visiting 511mn.org.