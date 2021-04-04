Because of some dry vegetation and a low relative humidity, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Rice County Sheriff’s Office is recommending no open burning other than recreational fires.
Southern Minnesota fire agencies were busy Friday and Saturday with a number of fires that got out of hand. Therefore, all burning permits issued in Rice County are hereby suspended on the authority of the Rice County Sheriff until further notice effective Sunday morning at 5 a.m. Only recreational campfires and grilling are allowed. Per state statute, campfires cannot be more than three feet in diameter by three feet high.
“If you were thinking of having a campfire or grilling, use extreme caution and good judgment before starting one, as they can quickly get out of hand if not properly monitored”, said Sheriff Troy Dunn.