Rice County, state and local election officials have taken steps to ensure voter and election judge safety in all of our polling places. With that in mind, voters will see some differences when they go to the polls Tuesday.
• All polling places will have hand sanitizer stations at each entrance and exit and voters are encouraged to sanitize their hands upon arrival, as well as upon exiting once they have finished voting.
• In accordance with Executive Order 20-81, masks will be required to be worn in the polling place by both voters and election judges. Due to a limited supply of face masks, voters are strongly encouraged to bring their own masks. Voters who do not comply with the mask requirement will be offered the opportunity to follow the outdoor curbside voting process. No voter will be denied the right to vote for failure to wear a face mask; however, violation of Executive Order 20-81 may result in a petty misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $100.
• Additional protective protocols in the polling places include plexiglass barriers at poll pad and ballot stations and additional cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces throughout the day.
• As voters enter the polling place, they will be provided a pen they will use during their time in the polling place. Voters will use that pen to mark their ballot, then drop their used pen in the bag provided after voting. The pens will subsequently be sanitized for future use.
• Voters are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the polling place and election judges will provide additional guidance as needed. We have kept safety in mind when developing protocols and procedures this year and voters who choose to vote at their polling place will have a safe environment to do so. We ask voters to have patience with the process and recognize it may take a little more time to vote this year as the sanitizing procedures will need to be done in between voters.
• Please refrain from having non-essential visitors accompany you to the polling place, including children.
• Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm.
• Eligible voters who need to register will need to provide proof of residence in their precinct to be eligible to register and vote. More information can be found on proof of residence at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website: sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/register-on-election-day.
For more information, visit the Elections page of the Rice County website co.rice.mn.us or call the Elections office at 507-332-6104.