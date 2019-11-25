The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of Minnesota from Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
"Snowfall totals of 6 or more inches are possible in the watch area. In addition, gusty northeast winds Tuesday night will shift to the northwest Wednesday, resulting in areas of blowing snow," the Weather Service in the Twin Cities reported Monday morning. "Travel could be significantly impacted through at least Wednesday morning."
The watch goes into effect Tuesday morning in far southwestern Minnesota; Tuesday afternoon for south-central Minnesota, and Tuesday evening for southeastern, central and parts of northeastern Minnesota, including Duluth and the Twin Cities.
A winter storm watch is issued in advance of a storm that may bring hazardous winter weather to the region. If the storm remains on track to bring heavy snow and the forecast becomes more certain, a watch may be upgraded to a winter storm warning.