• Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Thursday, Dec. 24. No parking on city streets from 1am to 8 a.m., or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing. Thank you for your cooperation.
• Northfield has declared a snow emergency effective 6 p.m. Dec. 23 until 9 a.m. Dec. 25.
During a snow emergency there is no parking on any city street until it is plowed curb-to-curb and the weather system has passed. Vehicles parked on the street will be ticketed with the potential of being towed during a snow emergency.
Trash and recycling bins are not allowed on city streets.
When parking lots are scheduled for plowing there is no parking within them from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. All downtown parking lot permit holders must park in the proper lots during a snow emergency.
• Residential streets will be plowed on Dec. 24
• All downtown parking lots except the Fifth & Washington parking lot will be plowed on Dec. 24
• The 5th & Washington parking lot will be plowed on Dec. 25
• Downtown snow will be removed on Dec. 24
For updated information, call the city of Northfield parking hotline at 507-645-3080 or check back at this website.