Bethlehem Academy - Delayed 2 hours. 6th/7th grade field trip postponed

Blooming Prairie Schools - Delayed 2 hours

Faribault Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours, No AM Pre-school classes or AM Plus classes

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton - Delayed 2 hours, No AM Preschool

Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours

Le Sueur County DAC - Delayed 1 hour

Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools - Due to heating concerns, Park Elementary will have an E-Learning Day on Feb. 13. Kids Club will be closed.

Medford Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours

NRHEG Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours, No AM Preschool

Northfield Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours

Trinity School, Janesville - Delayed 2 hours

Waseca Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours, No morning 3's preschool. Jay's Nest open as usual.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours

