Bethlehem Academy - Delayed 2 hours. 6th/7th grade field trip postponed
Blooming Prairie Schools - Delayed 2 hours
Faribault Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours, No AM Pre-school classes or AM Plus classes
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton - Delayed 2 hours, No AM Preschool
Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours
Le Sueur County DAC - Delayed 1 hour
Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools - Due to heating concerns, Park Elementary will have an E-Learning Day on Feb. 13. Kids Club will be closed.
Medford Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours
NRHEG Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours, No AM Preschool
Northfield Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours
Trinity School, Janesville - Delayed 2 hours
Waseca Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours, No morning 3's preschool. Jay's Nest open as usual.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours