Police have apprehended a high school student following a reported threat made toward Faribault High School via text message Tuesday morning.
Two high school students received the text message and reported it to high school administration, according to a release from the school district.
In the text, the student stated, “I’m thinking about shooting the school up.” The student who made the threat was immediately brought to the office and taken into police custody. No weapons were found.
“We are thankful to the two students who acted responsibly and reported the threat immediately,” Superintendent Todd Sesker said. “The safety of our students continues to be our top priority as a school district. We take all threats seriously and will continue to work closely with law enforcement and do everything we can to ensure we maintain a safe learning environment for our students.”
The school was not placed on lockdown and all classes are running on time.
“I’m very proud that our students came to the principal’s to report this in a very timely fashion,” said Sesker. “I would continue to encourage students, if they hear a threat of any sort, to inform the nearest adult to let them know what’s going on.”
Sesker said parents are always free to call the district for information on how to connect students with helpful resources in dealing with threatening situations. He specifically referenced the district’s counselors and social workers for being a tremendous help.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.