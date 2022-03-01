A Twin Cities law professor says he is running for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District seat and is planning to move to Faribault.
Richard Painter announced he is running as a DFL candidate for the seat formerly held by Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer last month. Painter said he plans to run in the special election in August to fill the seat through the end of the year and then seek a two-year term in the general election in November.
Painter is a professor of corporate law at the University of Minnesota and was chief White House ethics lawyer from 2005-07.
Painter left the Republican party in 2018 and ran for the DFL nomination for United States Senate. He lost the DFL primary by a large margin to Sen. Tina Smith.
In a campaign announcement Painter described himself as a “vocal critic of former President Donald Trump” who aims to “help fix broken government one person at a time.”
The Mendota Heights resident says he is looking to move his primary home to Faribault because it is a central home base for serving the 1st Congressional District.
Painter is among three announced candidates for the seat thus far. Also running on the DFL side is Richard DeVoe, a Red Wing book store owner. State Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal is the first Republican candidate.
Dan Feehan, a Democrat from North Mankato who twice challenged Hagedorn, announced Tuesday he will not run in either the special election or the midterm election.
Candidate filing is open through March 15. The special election is on Aug. 9 with a possible primary in May.