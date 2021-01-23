Faribault
The city of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Sunday, Jan. 24. No parking on city streets from 1 to 8 a.m. or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
Northfield
The city of Northfield has declared a snow emergency effective 9 p.m. Jan. 23 until 9 a.m. Jan. 25.
During a snow emergency there is no parking on any city street until it is plowed curb-to-curb and the weather system has passed. Vehicles parked on the street will be ticketed with the potential of being towed during a snow emergency.
Trash and recycling bins are not allowed on city streets.
When parking lots are scheduled for plowing there is no parking within them from 2 until 6 a.m. All downtown parking lot permit holders must park in the proper lots during a snow emergency.
• Residential streets will be plowed on Jan. 24
• All downtown parking lots except the Fifth & Washington parking lot will be plowed on Jan. 24
• The Fifth & Washington parking lot will be plowed on Jan. 25
• Downtown snow will be removed on Jan. 25
For updated information, call the city of Northfield parking hotline at 507-645-3080 or check ci.northfield.mn.us.