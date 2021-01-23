Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW TO CONTINUE TONIGHT ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... .Snow will continue tonight across central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. A widespread band of 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall along and south of a line from Morris, to Saint Cloud, to the northern Twin Cities metro in Minnesota, and from St Croix Falls to Ladysmith in Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas. The snow will end late tonight into early Sunday morning. Travel impacts are likely due to snow covered roads. Slow down and allow for extra time to reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&