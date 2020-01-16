The following are closed Friday, Jan. 17:
• Bethlehem Academy — online flex learning day
• Faribault Lutheran School
• Faribault Public Schools
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton — All Saturday, Jan. 18 activities are cancelled.
• Kenyon-Wanamingo School District — Both K-W school sites will load shuttle buses and begin an early dismissal process at noon on Friday, Jan. 17. There will be no after-school events. Knights Kids will be closing at 5 p.m.
• New Prague Public Schools
• Northfield Public Schools
• NRHEG Public Schools — Flexible learning day
• Waseca Public Schools — School closed, child care open
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown