The following are closed Friday, Jan. 17:

• Bethlehem Academy — online flex learning day

• Faribault Lutheran School

• Faribault Public Schools

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton — All Saturday, Jan. 18 activities are cancelled.

• Kenyon-Wanamingo School District — Both K-W school sites will load shuttle buses and begin an early dismissal process at noon on Friday, Jan. 17. There will be no after-school events. Knights Kids will be closing at 5 p.m.

• New Prague Public Schools

• Northfield Public Schools

• NRHEG Public Schools — Flexible learning day

• Waseca Public Schools — School closed, child care open

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

