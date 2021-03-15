For Monday, March 15:
Blooming Prairie Schools — Closed Today
Cleveland Schools — Closed Today, Distance Learning, No Evening Activities, No SAC
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton — Closed Today. Flexible learning day is in effect, with teachers posting assignments by 10 a.m. School-Aged Care and Wrap Around will be closed. There will be no Kids Korner. All regular before and after school activities are canceled.
Kenyon-Wanamingo — Closed Today; Distance Learning Day
Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools — Distance Learning Day
Medford Public School — Students do not have to check in to classes or do e-learning because many of them do not have their devices home because of Spring Break. All before and after school activities are canceled.
Minnesota New Country School — Closed Today
N.R.H.E.G. School District — Closed Today, Flexible Learning Day
Owatonna — No distance learning for students in grades K-5. Students in grades 6-12 should follow their snow-day distance learning schedule. SAC will be open today.
Riverland Community College will delay opening all campuses until 10 a.m.
Saint Peter Public Schools — Distance Learning Day
Tri-City United Schools — Closed Today, Will be an E-learning day
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown — e-learning day virtual parent teacher conferences will continue as scheduled