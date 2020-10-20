The city of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Wednesday, Oct. 21. No parking on city streets from 1 to 8 a.m., or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing. Thank you for your cooperation.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR AFTERNOON AND EVENING COMMUTE... .A WINTER STORM WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR AREAS ALONG AND NEAR THE US-12 CORRIDOR, FROM MONTEVIDEO AND GRANITE FALLS EAST TO THE TWIN CITIES IN MINNESOTA, OVER TO EAU CLAIRE AND CHIPPEWA FALLS IN WISCONSIN. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR REGIONS NORTH AND SOUTH OF THE WARNING. SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSPREAD MUCH OF THE AREA TODAY, WITH SNOWFALL RATES BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES PER HOUR EXPECTED THROUGH MUCH OF THE AFTERNOON. WIDESPREAD SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES IS EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA. THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED, SO PLAN FOR ADDITIONAL TRAVEL TIME. MIXED PRECIPITATION, INCLUDING FREEZING DRIZZLE, IS POSSIBLE TOWARD THE END OF THE EVENT THIS EVENING, AND NEAR I-90 WHERE A MIXTURE WITH RAIN IS MORE LIKELY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Snow emergency declared in Faribault
Updated
With barely two weeks to go to Election Day, six local candidates for state legislature shared their views on Monday in a forum sponsored by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Owatonna Noon Rotary Club and Owatonna People’s Press. Read more
Updated
Northfield college students, some of whom once supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her quest to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, gathered Sunday in Riverside Park to hear her speak. Read more
Updated
What is one city issue you believe the council should pay more attention to? Read more
