From the National Weather Service:
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a several southern Minnesota counties from 11 p.m. Saturday night to 3 p.m. Sunday. They include Rice, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Waseca, Steele, Blue Earth and Dodge.
There has been a northern shift in the snow band recently. If this continues, snowfall amounts of 6 inches or greater would be possible in the Watch area. The heaviest snow will be Sunday morning.
Meanwhile farther to the south a Winter Storm Warning has been issued. Here confidence is higher in a band of 5 to 8 inches of snow developing later tonight and lasting into Sunday. The heaviest snow will be Sunday morning, with snowfall rates of an inch per hour likely Sunday morning. In addition, northerly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will develop Sunday afternoon as the snow tapers off, and this could lead to drifting snow and reduced visibility.
There is a winter weather advisory for Martin and Watonwan counties where less snow is expected.
The winter storm watch means be prepared, hazardous winter weather is possible. The winter storm warning means please take action such as adjusting travel plans, or allowing extra time for travel. Expect roads to become snow covered and slippery.
If you must travel, keep a charged cell phone, warm clothes, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.