Tuesday, Nov. 5 is the day that determines whether Faribault Public Schools can expand the number of classes in a school day, hire instructors to teach those classes and offer bus transportation to a greater number of students.
It’s then that voters in the Faribault school district will consider two questions asking for additional funding to pay for the additional program and educators. The questions, which would increase the district’s operating levy, have led to a lot of discussion in recent weeks, but before you cast your vote, here’s what you need to know.
What’s on the ballot?
The first of the two questions on the ballot asks voters to approve additional revenue to pay for a seven-period day at Faribault High School. Approval of this question would increase the general education revenue by $221 per pupil.
The second question asks voters to approve additional revenue for student academic support and transportation. Approval of this question would mean an increase in the general education revenue of $115 per pupil.
In both scenarios, the proposed referendum revenue authorization would increase each year for 10 years, according to inflation, starting with taxes payable in 2020. This is applicable unless otherwise revoked or reduced.
Voting “yes” on either or both ballot questions is a vote for a property tax increase. Question one must pass in order for question two to pass.
What happens if the levy or levies pass?
If the levy passes, the Faribault School Board plans to use the additional revenue to hire staff members to teach the extra elective classes a seven-period day at FHS would allow. Additional classes may include electives in areas of manufacturing, robotics, engineering, and health and human services. The levy money would also pay for any necessary equipment for these classes.
Apart from the seven-period day, priorities for the students include more access to classes that contribute to career and trade pathways, college credits and job exploration through opportunities with local businesses.
With revenue approved in the second question, the district plans to hire more academic and mental health support for students and provide three more bus routes, cutting the high school bus radius from 2 miles to 1.
What is the tax impact?
The market value of one’s property determines the tax impact of the operating levy. In Faribault, the average home is valued at $175,000. Homeowners with a property of that valuation would pay about $99 more per year, or $8 per month.
For agricultural property owners, the value of their house, garage and 1 acre of land determines the tax impact. There is no tax impact on cabins and other recreational property.
Faribault’s school property tax is currently 28% lower than the state average. If both levy questions are approved, Faribault’s school property taxes would be 16% lower than the state average.
What if the levy fails?
If the levy fails, the six-period schedule at FHS will continue, students will not receive additional academic support in academy programming, like the Teacher Cadet and Business academies, and students who live 1 to 2 miles from FHS will not have bus access.
The Faribault School board would likely make further reductions in staff, following a $1.9 million budget adjustment for academic year 2019-20.
Voting details
Any eligible voter who lives in the Faribault School District may vote in this special election. Polls in each precinct open 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 and close at 8 p.m. that evening. Unregistered voters may register to vote at the polling place on the day of the election. To find your polling place, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Voters may request an absentee ballot by calling the Faribault Public Schools superintendent at 507-333-6010 or request an absentee ballot in person at the district office, 710 17th St. SW. In-person absentee voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the district office with Nov. 1 being the final day. Absentee voting will also be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Applications are available at faribault.k12.mn.us.