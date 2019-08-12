The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday ruled in favor of Northfield in a case involving an approximately 40-year old annexation agreement with Waterford Township.
In filing the lawsuit, Waterford had alleged that the district court had erred in finding that the township and city had entered into an indefinite agreement for annexation, rather than perpetual. After the district court granted Northfield’s motion for summary judgment, Waterford appealed to the Court of Appeals.
The Court of Appeals disagreed with Waterford’s interpretation of the words “no future annexation,” to mean that the limit on annexation, and the whole agreement, was meant to forever continue.
“At best, the no-future-annexation provision, the only language in the agreement that suggests a durational term, is ambiguous,” the court ruled.
In filing the lawsuit, Waterford Township bypassed a proposed mediation process and sued the city over the 1980 annexation agreement Northfield declared void in 2010.
In 1980, the two sides agreed the city could annex a southern portion of Waterford Township where Multek Flexible Circuits now is. That agreement stipulated the city pay the township a certain amount each year to make up for lost property taxes. From 1980-2010, Northfield paid Waterford nearly $74,000 under the agreement.
In 2010, Northfield attorney Hood advised the city to stop making the tax reimbursement payments. He said the agreement didn’t align with state statute and has no end date, concluding the agreement had expired.
Northfield stopped making payments in 2011, but Waterford supervisors felt the agreement was not nullified and continued to bill the city. The two parties had multiple discussions on the issue.
Look to the News for more information as it is released.