Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced a stay at home order set to go into effect Friday night.
The order, which brings Minnesota into uncharted territory when it comes to restrictions on daily life, is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, which was first declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization March 11.
“It’s too late to flatten the curve like we’ve talked about,” Walz said during his message that was broadcasted via Facebook Live. “The testing regime was not in place soon enough for us to be able to do that, so what are objective is now is to move the infection rate out, slow it down, and buy time so that the resources of ICU and hospitals can be stood up to address that.”
The stay at home order for Minnesotans will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, April 10.
Modeling released today by the Minnesota Department of Health and University of Minnesota, as presented by Walz in his announcement, showed 74,000 Minnesotans could die from COVID-19 if the state were to take zero mitigation action. The two-week order to stay home is forecasted to significantly slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow the state time to make key preparations for the pandemic – specifically building hospital capacity, increasing testing, and access to ventilators and personal protective equipment; planning for how to care for vulnerable populations and assessing public health data to determine which community mitigation strategies are most effective.
“We will work with our world-renowned health care sector, cutting-edge manufacturers, innovative business community and strong-spirited Minnesotans across the state to tackle this virus head on,” Walz said. “These are trying times, but we are Minnesotans. We see challenges and we tackle them. No matter how daunting the challenge, no matter how dark the times, Minnesota has always risen up by coming together.”
Workers employed in critical sectors are exempt from the stay at home order. These exemptions are based on federal guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with some Minnesota-specific additions. This includes, but is not limited to, jobs in healthcare, law enforcement, first responders, emergency shelters, child care, food and agriculture, news media, energy, water and wastewater and critical manufacturing.
Walz also issued executive orders extending the closure of bars, restaurants and other public accommodations set forth in a pair of executive orders until 5 p.m. May 1. He also authorized the Commissioner of Education to implement a distance learning period for Minnesota’s students beginning on March 30 and lasting through May 4.
This story is developing and will be updated.