The city of Faribault has declared a snow emergency for Sunday, Feb. 9. During a snow emergency no parking is allowed on city streets from 1 to 8 a.m., or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles may be ticketed and/or towed.
Faribault declares snow emergency ahead of impending storm
