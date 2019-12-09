Snow emergency declared for downtown Faribault Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook Author email Dec 9, 2019 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The city of Faribault has declared a snow emergency for the downtown area effective from 1-8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 or until all streets have been plowed, whichever occurs later. Parking restrictions are limited to downtown streets only. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather-alert Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice take high schooler into custody following threat to shoot up school1-day license suspension for businesses failing alcohol compliance checkMinnesota National Guard IDs soldiers who died in helicopter crash'Devastated': 3 crew killed in Black Hawk crash in MinnesotaTeen who threatened school shooting facing chargesFather Clayton J. HabermanCar club project withdrawn; developer promises new planGordon B. AndersonBrothers sentenced in home invasions, one resulting in victim’s deathDavid J. Musgjerd Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Dec 9 St. Vincent de Paul Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Dec 9 St. Vincent de Paul Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Dec 9 AlAnon Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Dec 9 Break it Down Big Book AA meeting Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Dec 10 Sertoma Club of Faribault Tue, Dec 10, 2019 Around the Web Drinkwitz's Mizzou contract will pay $4 million a year Drink it up: Mizzou set to hire App State football coach Eli Drinkwitz Arizona Wildcats CB Jace Whittaker to play in East-West Shrine Bowl John Bradley developed a stammer during Game of Thrones Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists