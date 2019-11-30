CHICAGO (AP) — A powerful storm making its way east from California is expected to bring intensifying snow and ice to the Midwest during the year's busiest travel weekend.
The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to drop 6 to 12 inches of snow from the northern Plains states into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
High winds and ice are expected to make travel almost impossible in some places.
Before moving east, the storm caused the death of at least one person in South Dakota and closed highways in the western U.S., affecting travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Forecasters warn that people traveling throughout the weekend should be aware of the storm's effects.
The storm is expected to hit northeastern states on Sunday, bringing freezing rain and snow.
* * * *
From the National Weather Service:
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for south central Minnesota and portions of west central Wisconsin through noon Sunday, including Rice, Sibley, Scott, Dakota, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Waseca and Goodhue counties
Snow will likely turn to rain and possibly a rain/sleet mix Saturday morning before turning back to snow Saturday night.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting 30 to 35 mph.
Travel could be very difficult Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting 511mn.org.