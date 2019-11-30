Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in for the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.