Rice County officials are looking at ways to improve county parks and trails and are inviting the public to weigh in on an interactive map.
Consultants with Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. are conducting an assessment of the county parks system and developing recommendations for upgrades. They updated county commissioners on their progress during a Tuesday workshop meeting.
The consultants compared Rice County to six other counties and found Rice County has the highest number of county-owned parks at 13. But some other counties have larger parks with more total acreage, consultant Gabrielle Grinde told the commissioners.
Rice County’s unique assets, Grinde said, include rustic camp sites not accessible by vehicle and a high number of public boat launches.
But she noted Rice County does not offer any programming in its parks and is the only county that does not have any staff dedicated to parks. She also noted the county does not own any regional trail corridors, though it does have nearly 13 miles of county trails, as well as city and state trails.
Other concerns noted in a preliminary report include aging park bathrooms and picnic shelters and invasive species in parks.
Preliminary recommendations include building more trails, updating park facilities and making them more accessible to people with disabilities, partnering with schools to remove invasive species, and partnering with organizations, such as the River Bend Nature Center, to offer nature classes or other such programs at county parks. The consultants also are suggesting the county consider creating a staff position dedicated to parks maintenance and programming.
Parks identified for needed updates or new amenities include Albers Park, the Cannon River Wilderness Area, Caron Park, Falls Creek Park and McCullough Park.
Community members are asked to use an online map to give their feedback on the county’s parks and trails. Users can pinpoint their favorite parks and amenities and share concerns and ideas for improvements.
The consultants also are reaching out to various stakeholder groups in coming months and will incorporate all the feedback into the final recommendations, Grinde said.
Once the recommendations are released, Grinde said the public also will be invited to give input on prioritizing which ideas to implement first.
Commissioner Galen Malecha cautioned that the plan being developed will take many years to actualize.
“If it happens, it will be beyond our lifetime,” he said.
Commissioner Steve Underdahl said he’d like the plan to take into account the parks, trails and nature centers owned by the state and cities within the county and avoid duplication.