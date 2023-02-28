Each time the machine behind the painted mountain with a mine shaft on stage right fired a spray of aluminum foil into the air with a sonic-level bang, there was a loud cheer followed by laughter and a lone, deep voice shouting “Do it again.”
This prop testing was one of the many tests being conducted at the Morristown Community Center Sunday afternoon. Sound and lights were also being tested in preparation for this weekend’s performances of “All’s Well in Roswell, Isn’t it?”
Some of the cast stood chatting behind a row of chairs; others sat quietly studying their script; others stood near a snack cart sipping canned beer and snacking on cheese puffs.
Despite being in ‘Hell Week’ — a theatrical term that refers to the week before production — the all-male cast of the Cannon Valley Players in Morristown was having a hell of a good time during rehearsal for their light-hearted comedy about aliens.
The 90-minute farce written by Michael Druce has a large cast of characters, all of whom, male or female, are portrayed by the local male actors.
The tradition of mounting a comedic production with an all-male cast dates back to 2005, explained director Jim Howson.
“That’s what makes this so much fun,” said Howson. “Our show has guys in dresses and wigs with beards and size 13 heels.”
Howson, who has been directing the annual fundraising show since 2009, said the G-rated, all-volunteer production is geared for an all-ages audience and is most certainly not a drag show.
Most of the men are from Morristown, Wells Lake, Elysian and the surrounding area. Many of them work in agricultural-related jobs and have some extra time on their hands in February. Others are business owners and firefighters. Three are retired.
“These guys have a lot of irons in the fire,” said Howson. “They are all involved in the community in some way.”
Almost no one is a trained actor, except for Chuck Larsen, who just finished playing a Barney Fife-like detective in “Wrong Window” at the Paradise Theater.
Many of the men said they’ve been in the all-male cast for at least 10 years. Some said they can’t remember how many years they’ve participated.
Curt Spitzack, who plays a Hollywood actress named Nancy, said he first appeared onstage as a dancehall girl in a 1972 Morristown High School production. As a longtime Cannon Valley Player he’s also portrayed a lumberjill with an axe.
Seth Prescher said that even though he needed to step away from being in the production this year due to family matters, he still wanted to be part of the group. So Prescher volunteered to manage the publicity and social media.
For some of the men, being in the annual production is a family affair. Arnell Anderson is on stage with his two sons Christopher and Michael, while the Dahle brothers, Brian, Tim and Chris, have all participated in many productions.
Larsen, who is usually cast in a dialog-heavy part because he is known to be able to memorize his lines, said there are a “lot of inside jokes” that occur during the run. “Everybody’s fair game,” he said. “If I wasn’t on stage with them, I wouldn’t see a lot of these guys otherwise.”
Howson said the February fundraiser comes with a few time-honored traditions, namely a “break a leg” shot of whiskey before the Friday night show and an all-cast, stay-in-costume aftershow gathering at the Old Tavern in downtown Morristown.
“No one’s a star in this show,” Anderson said. “We all do it for the enjoyment of being together and giving back to the community.”
Howson explained that another tradition is to vote as a group on which local groups or projects will receive the show’s proceeds. Recently, the money from ticket sales has gone to buying new uniforms for cheerleaders, purchasing new equipment for the local skywarn support storm chasers unit, and funding the after-prom party at the high school.
Prescher said each production usually nets the group around $5,000 to donate, after they pay for the scripts and rent for the community center. He estimated that from the initial year of the fundraiser through 2019, the shows have raised more than $40,000 that has been given back to the community.
Lynn Nelson, the script prompter who sits at the edge of the stage during rehearsals and feeds the actors their lines, said she enjoys being part of the process as well as all the ad libbing that comes with rehearsals.
“It’s so much fun to be here from the beginning to the end, to see how much they change and improve,” she said. And, that’s all before they don costumes, wigs and makeup for the shows. “These guys are amazing.”