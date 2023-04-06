Mike Richie.jpeg

Richie

Spring finally arrives and Olive packs up the stroller. Little Todd doesn’t need the usual layer upon layer and, for once, he can see the world around him budding into spring. At least that’s what the doctor said at his eye exam last week.

Dr. Michael Richie is the owner of Richie Eye Clinic. Reach him at 507-332-9900.

