Spring finally arrives and Olive packs up the stroller. Little Todd doesn’t need the usual layer upon layer and, for once, he can see the world around him budding into spring. At least that’s what the doctor said at his eye exam last week.
Rounding the corner to the brand new Viaduct Park, Olive spots her best friend Rhiannon strolling her little Marianne along the winding concrete path that in winter will be an ice skating ribbon.
“Olive, come over here,” Rhi says. “I have to ask…What’s wrong with Todd’s eyes?”
“What do you mean?” says a stunned Olive. “Nothing. What are you talking about?”
“Look, I know you took Todd to the eye doctor last week,” Rhi responds. “I was at Melony Bostic’s party Saturday and Jackie Rudetsky was there and she told me how adorable little Todd is and how much he looks like his dad and all that. I know she works at the eye clinic and, even though she didn’t say so, I know she must have seen Todd at work. C’mon, what’s the story?”
Olive smiles, her nerves calming, “Okay Rhi, you can relax. Yes, we went to the eye clinic last week, but nothing is wrong. It was just for a routine check.”
“Routine? Be real. Todd is only 6 months old. Who does a routine eye exam at 6 months?” Rhi asks.
“I do,” says Olive, “and so should you, Rhi. Marianne is the right age…”
“But they’re only babies!” Rhi says with a rush. “How can they examine them, what could be wrong this young, and how did you know you should take him in?”
“First of all, Rhi, take a breath” Olive says calmly. “After Todd was born, I wasn’t seeing as clearly as I used to so I went in myself. Turns out pregnancy can make your vision change and I needed an updated glasses prescription, so all is good there.”
“But while I was there, Jackie told me all babies should have an eye exam between 6-12 months old. Turns out they can do a full exam on the little rugrats and learn a lot, even picking up conditions like crossed eyes, lazy eye, nearsightedness and astigmatism that could otherwise go undetected for years.”
“So, what, Todd is getting little Harry Potter glasses now?” says Rhi with more than a little skepticism.
“No, his exam was good. But did you know kids are not born with good vision? That’s right, they have to learn vision as they grow, just like they have to learn to walk and talk. If Marianne had a cleft palate or a club foot, you would fix that right away, wouldn’t you? To make sure she can walk and talk normally?”
“Same thing with eyes,” continues Olive. “If Todd’s eyes are crossed or if he needs glasses I want to know as early as possible to make sure he develops vision as normally as possible.”
“Wow, who would have thought…but does insurance cover it? I mean, they’re so little…”
“Mine did cover it,” says Olive, “but don’t worry. Jackie told me about a program called InfantSEE. The doctors feel so strongly about all kids getting an exam between 6-12 months that they will do it for free even if you don’t have insurance.”
“In fact, he gave me a brochure. Here, you can have it,” she says, reaching into her diaper bag.
“Thanks,” says Rhi, “but in the future, don’t make me hear about things from Jackie Rudetsky.”
“Hey, Jackie was great…with me, the nervous mom…but especially with Todd. Get over your old high school drama, will ya.”
At Richie Eye Clinic, we do not employ Jackie Rudetsky. But we would if she existed. And we believe in InfantSEE.