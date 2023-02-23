Reaching the milestone wasn't going to make or break the lasting impact Tessa Erlandson had on the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team over the last few years, but the senior guard got there just in the nick of time.
Erlandson joined brother and 2021 K-W grad, Tate, in the career 1,000-point club. She entered the night at 997. Her made basket while fouled with 10 minutes, 24 seconds to go in the first half pushed her from 999 to 1,001 during the first half of Thursday's Class 1A, Section 1 opener in Kenyon against Bethlehem Academy.
K-W coach Jake Wieme took a timeout with 4:29 to go in the first half after an Erlandson layup right after she picked off a pass by way of her full-court pressure.
Erlandson looked to both ends of the home bleachers to see signs celebrating her achievement. She embraced mom and assistant coach, Tracy, and was greeted by teammates and coaches.
Unfortunately for the Knights, Erlandson's achievement was a silver lining in a 47-44 loss in the Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs to the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals.
No. 7 seed K-W (11-13) led 42-26 in the second half before No. 10 BA (10-13) mounted a 20-0 run to pull out a stunning victory.
In the first half, sophomore guard Anna Cohen got the game's scoring underway with a 3-pointer for BA.
That was the only time K-W trailed in the half as the Knights responded six straight points.
K-W's full-court defenive pressure gave BA trouble. The Cardinals committed double-digit turnovers in the opening 18 minutes.
Cohen was the only source of offense for the Cardinals early on, scoring all eight of their points over the first 11:15 of game time.
Meanwhile, six different K-W players scored in the first six minutes.
K-W ended the half on a 12-5 run to lead 28-18 at the break.
The Knights stayed on the aggressive to open the second half, building their biggest lead of the night at 42-26.
From that point on, BA slowly chipped away and forced K-W to settle for jump shots.
The Cardinals also capitalized on missed free throws, which opened the door for the comeback.
Cohen kept BA in the game with 10 of her team-high 17 points, while senior forward Lindsay Hanson surged late.
Hanson scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half and hit key shots and free throws in the closing minutes.
Erlandson finished with a game-high 18 points.
BA advanced to the quarterfinals 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in Rochester against No. 2 Grand Meadow.
The other first-round games on K-W's side of the bracket are scheduled for Friday pitting No. 14 Mabel-Canton at No. 3 Randolph and No. 11 Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at No. 6 Rushford-Peterson.
On the opposite side of the bracket, No. 5 Kingsland downed No. 12 Spring Grove 64-46. No. 4 Lanesboro will host No. 13 Southland on Friday.