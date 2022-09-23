SageGlass employees measure and cut plastic to place over a window to help a home retain heat at the Cannon River Mobile Home Park in Faribault as part of the Rice County United Way Day of Caring Friday. (Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)
Department of Human Services employees Karla Jaeger and Melissa Stoltz paint the schoolhouse outhouse on the Rice County Fairgrounds Friday morning as part of the Rice County United Way Day of Caring. (Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)
Day of Caring volunteers from the Department of Human Services help Rice County Historical Society volunteers move scaffolding outside the Historical Society's schoolhouse. (Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)
Day of Caring volunteers from the Minnesota Department of Human Services help paint a 19th century schoolhouse and outhouse on the Rice County Fairgrounds. (Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)
Day of Caring volunteers from SafeGlass learn how to winterize water pipes Friday morning at the Cannon River Mobile Home Park. (Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)
Cari Odegaard hands tape to Andrei Halavaty as he winterizes a window with plastic during their volunteer shift at the Cannon River Mobile Home Park. (Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)
Volunteers Janine Brady and Jerry Walsh paint an eave of the 1858 schoolhouse. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
