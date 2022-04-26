Heading into the match up against the formidable Mankato East Cougars, the Northfield softball team figured they would be in for a challenging contest against the Big Nine foe, needing to play solid in all facets of the game to walk away victorious.
Putting pressure on the Raiders’ defense, the Cougars were able to earn themselves some extra opportunities at the plate, taking advantage of the miscues to pull away with a 11-5 victory over Northfield on April 25, in the Dundas Dome.
“There were a lot of tough plays that we had to make and we didn’t. There were a couple easy plays to make and we didn’t,” said Northfield Head Coach, Josten Coleman on the loss as the Raiders finished with four errors in the game.
Opening the contest, the Cougars were able to jump on junior pitcher, Courtney Graff in the top of the first to take the early 1-0 lead while the Raiders went scoreless in their half of the frame.
Experiencing a bounce back second inning in the circle by Graff, the bottom of the second saw another shutout inning by the East pitcher to bring the contest to the third inning with the Raiders still trailing 1-0.
Leaving a couple runners on in the second inning to keep the game at 1-0, East did not squander its chance in the top third to plate some runs, pushing across four runs in the frame to take the five run lead.
Battling in the circle all day, Graff credited the Cougars for their approach at the plate. “They are aggressive hitters with good swings,” she said.
With four runs already being scored in the inning, Graff stopped the run by East, stranding a runner at second to end the rally.
Back to bat in the bottom of the third, Northfield got its chance to possibly answer.
Seeing two runners reach base with help by a Cougars’ error, Graff came to the plate with the run-scoring opportunity.
Graff, hitting a deep drive to center field, aided a bit by the East center feilder as the ball bounced off her glove, helped her own cause with the three-run bomb to get the Raiders right back into the game at 5-3.
But as quickly as Northfield had answer, East replied with three runs of its own in the top of the fourth to build the lead back to five runs.
Seeing East add another two runs in the top of the fifth, Graff again would provide a spark to the Northfield offense.
Having Graff get loose for another home run, this time a no-doubter, Northfield got back within five runs.
“She was a good hitting speed and I just barreled up the ball and it just jumped off,” said Graff on her second homer of the day.
But that would be close as Northfield would get, with East adding another run in the top of the seventh to push the game to its final 11-5 score.
Offensively, Northfield was led by Graff, who finished the day going four for four as she was the only Raider to pick up multiple hits on the day.
Graff also was able to complete the game in the circle, taking the loss with seven earned runs and eight strikeouts for the game.
The loss dropped Northfield to 5-2 on the year, 4-2 in the Big Nine while East moved to 3-3, 3-2 in the conference.
Looking to get back on track, Coleman knows what the Raiders need to bounce back. “Reps and experience,” he said, as the team has practiced outside just once to this point in the season while seeing several new starters.
Starting that campaign to right the ship, the Raiders entered into a busy week, starting on April 26, with the Austin Packers coming to town.
Northfield followed that contest with a trip to Century before ending the week with a tournament in Becker.