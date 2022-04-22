Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, April 23
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”•2 p.m. Saturday, Shattuck-St. Mary’s. Final showing of school’s spring musical. Tickets are $3 at the door.
Earth Day celebration• 1-4 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Exhibitors, children’s activities, food, music. Details at northfieldearthday.com
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 12-3 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Local foods, fiber, and farm products. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand items. Free but donations accepted. 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Karaoke Night• 5 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, April 24
St. Faustina Kowalska Relic on display• 1-4:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Veneration/Adoration at 1 p.m., Confessions at 2 p.m., Chaplet at 3 p.m., Mass at 3:30 p.m. The Copper Street Brass Quartet will be guest musicians.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, April 25
Gently used accessory sale• 9 a.m.-6 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Jewelry, purses, scarves and more for sale. Proceeds go to Auxilian Advocates for Health, which supports the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, April 26
FHS Class of ‘59 Dinner• 5 a.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. All classmates in the area are encouraged to attend.
Gently used accessory sale• 9 a.m.-6 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Jewelry, purses, scarves and more for sale. Proceeds go to Auxilian Advocates for Health.
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn about different birds and nests. For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Registration required at 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, April 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand items. Free but donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, April 28
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, April 29
Adult Night Out: Spring Ephemerals• 6-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Guided hike to learn about spring ephemeral flowers. $5/members, $10/non-members. Registration required at 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, April 30
Great River Greening — Buckthorn Bust• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to clear invasive species. Tools and training provided. RSVP to volunteer@greatrivergreening.org
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Karaoke Night• 5 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
