Thursday, Apr 27
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Project Community Connect• 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. "One stop shop" event bringing together local service providers, businesses, citizens and faith-based organizations to bring multiple resources to one central location. Persons struggling financially are invited to access resources for themselves and their families.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Movies at the Library• 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. After experiencing a series of domestic and sexual abuse incidents, the women must confront the men who hurt them and endure the consequences of the choices they've been forced to make. They face a complicated conundrum of commitment, faith, and self-preservation. Rated PG-13 for sexual assault, mature thematic content, bloody images, and some strong language Run time: 1 h 44 min.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Friday, Apr 28
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Evening at Jerry's Fundraiser• 5 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This evening gala is brought back by popular demand to take a look back at a local icon. Guests will be treated to live music while sipping cocktails from the 1960s, as well as entrees drawn from the Jerry's Supper Club menu. The entrees selected this year will be Jerry ala burger or Chicken Kiev on a bed of wild rice. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to the preservation of local history; cost per person will be $75. Space is limited; please call 451-1420 to register.
Saturday, Apr 29
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Apr 30
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, May 01
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Screenagers: Under the Influence• 6-7:30 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. Addressing vaping and alcohol in the digital age. This event is open to the public! Co-hosted by Exchange Club Center for Family Unity and Owatonna Public Schools. Free admission.
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, May 02
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Genealogy Club• 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent's Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, May 03
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Coffee Club• 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, May 04
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.