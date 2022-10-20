The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Oct 21
Exchange Club of Steele County• 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
Family Halloween Night• 5:30-9 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman's Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Come join us for a fun family night out at the Club! Games, arts and crafts, treats, picture props, and more! Grill will be open. Admission is free will donation.
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder• 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind..
Saturday, Oct 22
Owatonna Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Tavern Nine's Fairway Beerfest• 1-4 p.m., Brooktree Golf Course, 1369 Cherry St, Owatonna. Tavern Nine In partnership with Owatonna Parks, Recreation, and Facilities, are excited to bring out 20+ breweries to sample out some of their favorite or new and upcoming beers. We will also have Oktoberfest themed food, games, and music. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go the the Owatonna Parks, Recreation and Facilities. After the beer sampling there will be a live band from 4-7 p.m. This is a 21+ event and ID's are required. This is an outdoor event, rain or shine. No refunds unless organizers cancel the event.
3 Wheels and Ab - A Flat live• 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna.
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder• 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind..
Branded: Hot Country live• 8:30 p.m., Reggie's Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna.
Sunday, Oct 23
Pancake breakfast• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Benefit breakfast for Owatonna Wrestling & Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. All you can eat pancakes and French toast, plus scrambled or fried eggs, sausage, milk and juice. Tickets $7 in advance or $8 at the door.
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder• 2-3:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind..
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Oct 24
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church-Medford, 108 3rd St. SW, Medford. To schedule your appointment call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767. Or sign up online @ www.redcrossblood.org. Enter sponsor code: Trinity Medford. Or text BLOODAPP to 90999 to download the Red Cross Blood Donor App and schedule your appointment using sponsor code: Trinity Medford. Walk-ins are welcome! Blood is especially needed. Please schedule your donation today.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Owatonna Collectors Club• 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
Steele County Home Economics meeting• 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, 320 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. The program, "Update, Downtown Owatonna", will be presented by Lisa Cochran, Owatonna MainStreet Director. The meeting will take place in the building's lower level meeting room. Members are reminded that the entrance is in the back of the building and that parking is located there also. Also note that this time is a change from the usual meeting hour.
AMVETS Owatonna Post 23• 7-8 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 4th Mondays. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. Contact Commander LeRoy Meier for more information 507-456-5368.
Book Club• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. The book we have chosen for our first meeting is the Paper Palace. Please read the book, most the book, or none before you come to book club, so we can discuss. There will be wine, tea, and treats. This event is free, but please sign up before on Mindbody beforehand, so we know how much food to purchase. http://tinyurl.com/2wwfzxmd.
Tuesday, Oct 25
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson's support group• 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month's program will a webinar on "Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson's Disease".
St. Vincent's Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Oct 26
CareerForce webinar• 8-8:26 a.m., These short webinars are about resources available to strengthen your hiring plans, increase retention, and reach new job seekers. Topics include searching resumes on Minnesotaworks.net, collaborating with local teams and DEED employer services staff, and becoming aware of new resources on CareerForceMN.com. Please register in advance to receive the Webex webinar meeting links.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trunk or treat• 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. A fun and safe environment for kids to trick or treat and show off those great costumes.
School Board candidate forum• 6 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. Foremost Brewing Cooperative and Owatonna Business Women to host a 30 minute meet-and-greet with the candidates with forum to follow.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Oct 27
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Trick or Treating• 3:45-5:15 p.m., Benedictine Living Community, 2255 30th St NW, Owatonna. Please join us for Trick or treating at Benedictine Living Community-Owatonna. Trick or treating will happen either outside on the front sidewalk (shine) or in our main lobby (rain or cold).
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.