Wednesday, May 10
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, May 11
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Elks Spring Ladies Luncheon• 12 p.m., Owatonna Elks, 126 E Vine St. All wives of Elks members, Ladies Elks members, widows of Elks members and new members are invited. Reservations may be made by contacting Marlys Olson at marlys39olson@gmail.com or calling 456-2248. Deadline to register is Monday, May 8. Cost of the lunch is $10. Bridge and 500 will be played after the meal.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Izaak Walton League meeting• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild• 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
Friday, May 12
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Humane Society garage sale• 12-7 p.m., 335 Pylor Pl NW, 335 Pylor Pl NW, Owatonna. All proceeds go to Steele County Humane Society.
Saturday, May 13
Humane Society garage sale• 7 a.m.-2 p.m., 335 Pylor Pl NW, 335 Pylor Pl NW, Owatonna. All proceeds go to Steele County Humane Society.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Blooming Prairie Sons of the American Legion fundraiser• 5-7 p.m., Bloomington Prairie Servicemen’s Club. Everyone is welcome! The menu is roasted pork sandwiches, Cole Slaw, pork & beans, chips, milk and coffee. Hot dogs available for the kids! There will be door prizes and a silent auction. The cost is a free-will donation to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #52. A fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day!
Sunday, May 14
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!