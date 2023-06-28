Storm Lynx Basketball

Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller, right, celebrates next to forward Napheesa Collier (24) after a timeout called by the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Diamond Miller added 18 points in her return from an injury and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 104-93 on Tuesday night.

  

