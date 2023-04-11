World Championships Hockey US Canada

Canada forward Jamie Lee Rattray (47) celebrates with teammate Brianne Jenner (19) after defeating the United States in a shootout of a women's world hockey championships game in Brampton, Ontario, Monday, April 10, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Nathan Denette

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Jamie Lee Rattray scored the winner in the ninth round of the shootout and Canada beat the United States 4-3 Monday night in the final preliminary round game for both teams at the women's world hockey championship.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments