Aprilstorm1.JPG

Fallen trees were plentiful across the city Saturday after Friday night's heavy, wet snowstorm blanketed the area with more than 6 inches of spring snow. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

