...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cannon River AT Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
.Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a couple of days
ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system
arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are
expected, with flood stage being exceeded by early Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River AT Northfield.
* WHEN...From late tonight to Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 898.0 feet
Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
Fallen trees were plentiful across the city Saturday after Friday night's heavy, wet snowstorm blanketed the area with more than 6 inches of spring snow. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)