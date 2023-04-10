Birchwood Cottages received the first of three levels of recognition from the LeadingAge Minnesota Steps to Excellence program for its demonstrated commitment to quality and continuous improvement.
“Quality improvement in long-term services and supports is a continuous process, bettering our best each day to provide exceptional care and services to older adults,” said Kari Thurlow, President and CEO, LeadingAge Minnesota. “We congratulate Birchwood Cottages for their demonstrated commitment to quality in all that they do. By completing this first important step in our new Steps to Excellence program, Birchwood Cottages and their dedicated caregivers are working together as a collaborative team to deliver higher quality care and services to the older adults they serve.”
Steps to Excellence is a new program within the Performance Excellence in Aging Services initiative that was created by LeadingAge Minnesota in 2017 to help aging services providers innovate and improve the quality services and supports they provide to older adults. The continuous learning and development program is centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which focuses on seven areas of achievement and improvement: leadership, strategy, customers, measurement, workforce, operations, and results.
To achieve the first level of Steps to Excellence, Birchwood Cottages focused on developing effective, systematic approaches to key operational processes within their organization. By completing this initial phase of the Steps to Excellence program, Birchwood Cottages has demonstrated that they have effective systems in place that will enable them to better serve older adults, empower staff teams, and achieve and sustain quality efforts more efficiently and effectively.
“Our mission is to provide quality services to seniors living with memory loss. To achieve that we must be nimble and innovative in how we achieve that mission. The Steps to Excellence program gives us the tools and insight to re-evaluate what we are currently doing and collaborate as a team on where we can make improvements. With that collaboration, we are continually re-evaluating ourselves and raising our own bar so we continue to hold ourselves accountable to providing the best services to those we serve,” said by Andrea Rupe, Vice President of Business Operations for Birchwood Cottages.
