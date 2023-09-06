Bethlehem Academy Flaherty scholars met with the representatives of the Flaherty Family Foundation on Wednesday to kick off the new academic year. The students set goals, heard advice from the foundation representatives, and reviewed the activities and events ahead as a Flaherty scholarship recipient.

IMG_4981.jpg

Bethlehem Academy scholarship recipients are, back row from left, Lucy Cunningham, Derrick Sando, Owen Dotterweich, Aaron Huerta, Langston Richter, Evelina Caldera, and front row, from left, Jared Davila, Crystal Palma, Mary Cunningham, Anne Azelton and Taylor Moon. At far right is Ed Flaherty, founder of the Flaherty Family Foundation. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments