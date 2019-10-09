To the editor:
The South Central Workforce Council exists to aid employers in finding skilled workers and to help individuals locate good, stable jobs in our South Central region of the state.
One of the most phenomenal ways to match employers and potential employees is to bring them together in the actual workplace. This is precisely what happens during the Tour of Manufacturing event.
This year we are so grateful to Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Itron, Inc. and Winegar, Inc. in Waseca who graciously opened their operations for tours on Thursday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 5. Many area residents and high school students were able to actually observe the magnitude and precision of these state of the art manufacturers. Thank you for opening your doors and sharing the very interesting work that you do!
Deb Barnes, Chair
Diane Halvorson, Executive Director
South Central WorkForce Council
Mankato