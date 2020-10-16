The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 6 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters on the ice. $3 per person, per time slot of $12 per family. Purchase a 14 punch card with 14 punches at the Community Center for $48.32. Skate rentals available.
All You Can Eat Breakfast Brunch• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. $9 per person, $4 ages 6-10, free for preschoolers. Proceeds to Faribault Emerald Dance Team.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
Monday, Oct. 19
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need will be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Baked cod, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need will be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Thursday, Oct. 22
City of Faribault’s Free Webinar on Lowering Energy Bills• 12-1 p.m., Learn how to make your home more comfortable, more energy efficient and affordable strategies to keep it that way. Register at bit.ly/register-saveenergy or visit the faribault.org, and click on the “Fall Energy savings” link below City News.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Made to order burgers, chicken strips, and Philly cheese steak baskets. All include fries or tater tots. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Adult Night Out: Campfire Nature Trivia• 6:30-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Participate individually or as a team. Teams are limited to 5 people. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot from 2 to 7 p.m. if weather permits. Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need will be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Friday Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 4th St NW, Faribault. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters on the ice. $3 per person, per time slot of $12 per family. Purchase a 14 punch card with 14 punches at the Community Center for $48.32. Skate rentals available.
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Ages 3½ to 18. No experience or equipment necessary. Coaching included. Under $10 per week. Stacey stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.