WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22

Carleton sports

Women’s basketball vs. Bethel, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball at Bethel, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Women’s basketball vs. Augsburg, 5:45 p.m.

Men’s basketball vs. Augsburg 7:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

Raider sports

Boys and girls nordic ski at Valleywood Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Wrestling at Rochester Mayo, Winona, 5:30 p.m.

Boys hockey vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena

Girls hockey at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m., Graham Arena Complex

Rocket sports

Girls basketball vs. Medford, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 24

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s track and field vs. Bethel, Bustavus, St. Thomas, 4 p.m.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at St. John’s/St. Benedict, 6 p.m.

Women’s hockey at St. Catherine, 7 p.m., Drake Arena

Raider sports

Girls hockey at Mankato East, 5:15 p.m., Mankato All Seasons Arena

Dance at Big 9 Conference Championships, 5:30 p.m., Rochester Century

Boys swimming and diving vs. Faribault, 6 p.m., Northfield Middle School

Boys basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Rocket sports

Boys basketball at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball vs. Houston, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s track and field at UW-Stout Open, 11 a.m.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving vs. St. Olaf, 11 a.m.

Men’s tennis at St. Mary’s, noon, Winona Tennis Center

Men’s basketball vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.

Men’s tennis vs. UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m., Winona Tennis Center

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s alpine ski at Biwabik Giants Ridge

Wrestling at North Country Open, 9 a.m., Collegeville

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Carleton, 11 a.m.

Men’s basketball vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Women’s hockey vs. St. Catherine, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. St. Mary’s, 3 p.m.

Raider sports

Dance at New Prague Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys hockey at Apple Valley, 2 p.m., Apple Valley Sports Arena

Boys basketball vs. Owatonna, 3 p.m.

Girls basketball at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

Rocket sports

Dance at Mounds View Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys basketball at Grand Meadow, 3:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, JAN. 26

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s alpine ski at Biwabik Giants Ridge

Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA Gitchi Gami Games, Cable, Wisconsin

MONDAY, JAN. 27

Raider sports

Boys and girls nordic ski at Theodore Wirth Park, 9 a.m.

Rocket sports

Girls basketball vs. Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 28

Raider sports

Boys and girls alpine ski at Big 9 Conference Championships, 5 p.m., Welch Mountain Ski Area

Gymnastics at Mankato East, Mankato West, Blue Earth, 6:30 p.m, Mankato K & G Gymnastics

Boys hockey vs. Red Wing, 7:15 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena

Boys basketball vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments