WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
Carleton sports
Women’s basketball vs. Bethel, 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball at Bethel, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Women’s basketball vs. Augsburg, 5:45 p.m.
Men’s basketball vs. Augsburg 7:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
Raider sports
Boys and girls nordic ski at Valleywood Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Wrestling at Rochester Mayo, Winona, 5:30 p.m.
Boys hockey vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena
Girls hockey at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m., Graham Arena Complex
Rocket sports
Girls basketball vs. Medford, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s track and field vs. Bethel, Bustavus, St. Thomas, 4 p.m.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at St. John’s/St. Benedict, 6 p.m.
Women’s hockey at St. Catherine, 7 p.m., Drake Arena
Raider sports
Girls hockey at Mankato East, 5:15 p.m., Mankato All Seasons Arena
Dance at Big 9 Conference Championships, 5:30 p.m., Rochester Century
Boys swimming and diving vs. Faribault, 6 p.m., Northfield Middle School
Boys basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Rocket sports
Boys basketball at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball vs. Houston, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
Carleton sports
Men’s and women’s track and field at UW-Stout Open, 11 a.m.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving vs. St. Olaf, 11 a.m.
Men’s tennis at St. Mary’s, noon, Winona Tennis Center
Men’s basketball vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.
Men’s tennis vs. UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m., Winona Tennis Center
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s alpine ski at Biwabik Giants Ridge
Wrestling at North Country Open, 9 a.m., Collegeville
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Carleton, 11 a.m.
Men’s basketball vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.
Women’s hockey vs. St. Catherine, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball vs. St. Mary’s, 3 p.m.
Raider sports
Dance at New Prague Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys hockey at Apple Valley, 2 p.m., Apple Valley Sports Arena
Boys basketball vs. Owatonna, 3 p.m.
Girls basketball at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Rocket sports
Dance at Mounds View Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys basketball at Grand Meadow, 3:15 p.m.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s alpine ski at Biwabik Giants Ridge
Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA Gitchi Gami Games, Cable, Wisconsin
MONDAY, JAN. 27
Raider sports
Boys and girls nordic ski at Theodore Wirth Park, 9 a.m.
Rocket sports
Girls basketball vs. Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
Raider sports
Boys and girls alpine ski at Big 9 Conference Championships, 5 p.m., Welch Mountain Ski Area
Gymnastics at Mankato East, Mankato West, Blue Earth, 6:30 p.m, Mankato K & G Gymnastics
Boys hockey vs. Red Wing, 7:15 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena
Boys basketball vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.