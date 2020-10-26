The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Oct. 29
47th Annual 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale & Scarecrow Contest• 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Shop American-made, homemade gifts and vote for your favorite scarecrow.
Friday, Oct. 30
47th Annual 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale & Scarecrow Contest• 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Shop American-made, homemade gifts and vote for your favorite scarecrow.
K-W Jazz Band Performance• 5:15 p.m., Live jazz concert outside the main entrance to KWHS. Listen from your car/bring chairs/blankets to sit on the lawn. Variety of music performed.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Blondies Butcher Shop's Kids Street Party• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Blondies Butcher Shop, 101 Main St., Wanamingo. "COVID friendly" outdoor event with picture area, petting zoo, free hotdogs, trick or treating, mini donuts and popcorn.
47th Annual 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale & Scarecrow Contest• 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Shop American-made, homemade gifts and vote for your favorite scarecrow.
Wanamingo Lutheran Church's Trunk or Treat• 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Riverside Park, Wanamingo. Youth are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes and travel from car to car to receive candy. A food truck will be onsite for lunch. Questions directed to Karissa Wood at karissamwood@hotmail.com or Jess Stahman at jkstahman@gmail.com.
K-W Community Ed & Kenyon Parks and Rec Trunk or Treat• 4-7 p.m., K-W Middle/High School. Preschool to fifth graders. Safety gather from trunk to trunk in the school parking lot to gather treats.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
47th Annual 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale & Scarecrow Contest• 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Shop American-made, homemade gifts and vote for your favorite scarecrow.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Walk/Ride with a Naturalist• 2-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Learn about what plants and animals do for the winter, and a bit about River Bend history. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $10/person.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.