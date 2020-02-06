To the editor:
1. Trump is Sadistic: gets pleasure from hurting other people.
2. Trump is Conniving: behaves in a way that secretly hurts others or deliberately fails to prevent others from being hurt.
3. Trump is Amoral: does not follow any moral rules and does not care about right and wrong.
4. Trump is Perverse: shows a deliberate determination to behave in a way that most people think is wrong or unacceptable.
5. Trump is Ferocious: very aggressive or violent.
6. Trump is Tyrannical: uses his power and authority over people in a unfair and cruel way.
7. Trump is Devious: behaves in a dishonest or indirect way, or tricks people, in order to get something.
8. Trump is Ruthless: determined to get what he wants and does not care if he hurts other people.
9. Trump is Faithless: not loyal, and you cannot rely on or trust him.
10. Trump is Treacherous: willing to betray trust, intends to harm you while seeming friendly or loyal.
11. Trump is Bloodthirsty: wants to kill or wound, enjoys seeing or hearing about killing and violence.
12. Trump is Perfidious: deliberately dishonest and cannot be trusted.
13. Trump is Rapacious: wants more money or goods than he needs or has a right to.
14. Trump is Vicious: violent and has a desire to cause pain and suffering.
15. Trump is Savage: aggressive, violent, and causing great harm.
16. Trump is Degenerate: has moral standards that have fallen to a level that is very low and unacceptable to most people.
17. Trump is Bigoted: has strong and unfair feelings of hate towards members of numerous groups and refuses to accept them.
18. Trump is Cold-Blooded: shows no feelings or pity for other people.
Remember, The Golden Rule is the principle of treating others as you want to be treated. It is a maxim that is found in many religions and cultures. It can be considered an ethic of reciprocity in some religions, although other religions treat it differently.
The idea dates at least to the early Confucian times (551–479 BC), according to Rushworth Kidder, who identifies that this concept appears prominently in Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism, and "the rest of the world's major religions." The concept of the Rule is codified in the Code of Hammurabi stele and tablets (1754-1790 BC). 143 leaders of the world's major faiths endorsed the Golden Rule as part of the 1993 "Declaration Toward a Global Ethic." According to Greg M. Epstein, it is "a concept that essentially no religion misses entirely," but belief in God is not necessary to endorse it. Simon Blackburn also states that the Golden Rule can be "found in some form in almost every ethical tradition."
Brad Trom
Blooming Prairie