In this Saturday, March 23, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Wild’s Luke Kunin (19) waits for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, in Raleigh, N.C. The Nashville Predators traded center Nick Bonino to the Minnesota Wild for forward Luke Kunin on Wednesday, a swap on the second day of the NHL draft that sent two picks to the Wild and one back to the Predators.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)